eMagin Corporation (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.73 on May 15th

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

eMagin Price Performance

EMA opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. eMagin has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $54.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 1,375.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards.

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