Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 24th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

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Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.4%

DCOM stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $690,712.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,013,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,429,293.24. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart H. Lubow sold 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $685,618.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,865.36. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,983. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 40,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,263,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 857,001 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

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Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

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