Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Raised by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,560,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after acquiring an additional 502,464 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,196,000 after acquiring an additional 295,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,521,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.59. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $178.25 and a 1 year high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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