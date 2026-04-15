Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 46,505 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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