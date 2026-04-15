Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $85.2510, with a volume of 1226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 399,929 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $32,962,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,816,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,995,958.06. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 458.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 330,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 73.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 212,790 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 197,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $13,130,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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