Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clorox from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.13.

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Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Clorox has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Clorox by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

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The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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