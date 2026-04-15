CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.41. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,298.54% and a negative return on equity of 162.49%. Research analysts forecast that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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