Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 82.5% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,499 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 5,206 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.90.

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About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

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Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

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