Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$30.71

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$18.11 and a 52 week high of C$25.14. The firm has a market cap of C$550.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.37.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Chorus Aviation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Chorus Aviation

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Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

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