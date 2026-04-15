Short Interest in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Expands By 80.7%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 318,858 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 176,430 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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