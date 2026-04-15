Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2%

D stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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