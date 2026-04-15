Single Point Partners LLC Buys 10,711 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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