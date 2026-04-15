Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Shares Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.9250.

Yamato Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Get Yamato alerts:

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd., through its principal operating subsidiary Yamato Transport Co, Ltd., is a leading integrated logistics and delivery services provider headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in time-definite and door-to-door parcel delivery solutions for individual consumers and corporate clients. Its core offering, the TA-Q-BIN service, is widely recognized in Japan for its reliability and convenience, supported by an extensive network of delivery centers and stations that enable next-day delivery across the country.

Beyond express parcel delivery, Yamato offers a comprehensive suite of logistics outsourcing services, including contract warehousing, supply chain management and cold-chain delivery designed to handle temperature-sensitive goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.