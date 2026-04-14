Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

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Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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