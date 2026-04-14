West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.5086 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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West Japan Railway Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

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West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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