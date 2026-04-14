Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.88.

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Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $564.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Stance Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

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Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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