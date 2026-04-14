Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 768.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and ratings ahead of Q1, highlighting a more favourable risk/reward into the print. Deutsche Bank boosted its target while maintaining a cautious view. Article Title

Several firms raised price targets and ratings ahead of Q1, highlighting a more favourable risk/reward into the print. Deutsche Bank boosted its target while maintaining a cautious view. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target and flagged strong ad‑momentum that could materially lift revenue and margins versus prior guidance. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target and flagged strong ad‑momentum that could materially lift revenue and margins versus prior guidance. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and lifted its 12‑month target, signaling bank analysts see improved upside after Netflix’s pricing actions and ad strategy. Article Title

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and lifted its 12‑month target, signaling bank analysts see improved upside after Netflix’s pricing actions and ad strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect ad revenues to exceed $3 billion in Q1 — a key catalyst if confirmed on the print, as ads are higher‑margin and validate Netflix’s ad‑tier monetization. Article Title

Analysts expect ad revenues to exceed $3 billion in Q1 — a key catalyst if confirmed on the print, as ads are higher‑margin and validate Netflix’s ad‑tier monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews and analyst pieces emphasize Q1 as pivotal — revenue growth and ad traction are the story, but expectations leave room for upside or downside around guidance and subscriber/margin details. Article Title

Multiple previews and analyst pieces emphasize Q1 as pivotal — revenue growth and ad traction are the story, but expectations leave room for upside or downside around guidance and subscriber/margin details. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights long‑term opportunities (international expansion, ecosystem play) but notes industry‑wide questions about when streaming price rises and ad tiers convert into sustainable profit gains. Article Title

Media coverage highlights long‑term opportunities (international expansion, ecosystem play) but notes industry‑wide questions about when streaming price rises and ad tiers convert into sustainable profit gains. Negative Sentiment: Governance/insider optics and event risk: reports of large option gains for co‑founder Reed Hastings and broader market/earnings volatility could prompt short‑term selling if the print disappoints or commentary is cautious. Article Title

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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