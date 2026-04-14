Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 807.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.24 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle pushed AI upgrades across its Utilities suite and Aconex project-management tools, launched a new public cloud region in Morocco to support generative-AI use cases, and highlighted new customer deployments — news that frames ORCL as an AI infrastructure beneficiary. Read More.

Oracle pushed AI upgrades across its Utilities suite and Aconex project-management tools, launched a new public cloud region in Morocco to support generative-AI use cases, and highlighted new customer deployments — news that frames ORCL as an AI infrastructure beneficiary. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded a major power-supply partnership with Bloom Energy (fuel cells) to power AI data centers (reports cite up to ~2.8 GW capacity), reducing a key bottleneck for large-scale AI ops and signaling a move to secure dedicated energy for OCI growth. Bloom’s stock popped on the news, underscoring market belief this is material for Oracle’s AI buildout. Read More.

Oracle expanded a major power-supply partnership with Bloom Energy (fuel cells) to power AI data centers (reports cite up to ~2.8 GW capacity), reducing a key bottleneck for large-scale AI ops and signaling a move to secure dedicated energy for OCI growth. Bloom’s stock popped on the news, underscoring market belief this is material for Oracle’s AI buildout. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and sector sentiment turned constructive: Oracle led a relief rally in software names, with multiple outlets noting ORCL as a sector leader and several bullish analyst views/price targets backing a rebound narrative. That helped spark technical buying after the recent selloff. Read More.

Analyst and sector sentiment turned constructive: Oracle led a relief rally in software names, with multiple outlets noting ORCL as a sector leader and several bullish analyst views/price targets backing a rebound narrative. That helped spark technical buying after the recent selloff. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector flow: broader tech/software futures and optimism around easing geopolitical tail risks supported the bounce — this is market-driven relief rather than a single fundamental change. Read More.

Macro and sector flow: broader tech/software futures and optimism around easing geopolitical tail risks supported the bounce — this is market-driven relief rather than a single fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle continues corporate actions (upcoming dividend payment) and regular product PR from its customer summit, which are supportive but incremental to the stock’s move. Read More.

Oracle continues corporate actions (upcoming dividend payment) and regular product PR from its customer summit, which are supportive but incremental to the stock’s move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and security risk headlines: Treasury and Fed officials warned banks about cybersecurity risks from new LLMs (Anthropic’s Mythos), a narrative that helped trigger last week’s software selloff and keeps investor caution around AI winners. That risk can re-ignite volatility for Oracle given its banking and cloud exposure. Read More.

Regulatory and security risk headlines: Treasury and Fed officials warned banks about cybersecurity risks from new LLMs (Anthropic’s Mythos), a narrative that helped trigger last week’s software selloff and keeps investor caution around AI winners. That risk can re-ignite volatility for Oracle given its banking and cloud exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Corporate governance/people risks and market skeptics: reports of layoffs, allegations around option-targeting, heavy insider selling and elevated short interest / CDS chatter have kept a portion of the market skeptical and increase downside risk if execution stumbles. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

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Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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