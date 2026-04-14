AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $253.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $168.54 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.