Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Fastenal by 71.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 414.0% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Fastenal News Roundup

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,747,792.80. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,600. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 6.9%

FAST stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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