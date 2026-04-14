Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JM2 Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $268.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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