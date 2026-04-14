Optima Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 68,644 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Optima Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.