Optima Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Optima Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2,248,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 449,618 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Provident Living Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 122,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $748.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.59. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index. The Global BMI Index captures the full universe of institutionally investable stocks in developed and emerging markets with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million.

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