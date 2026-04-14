aPriori (APR) Price Reaches $0.23

aPriori (APR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, aPriori has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One aPriori token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. aPriori has a total market cap of $48.76 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aPriori Profile

aPriori launched on October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,937,500 tokens. The official website for aPriori is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.21445304 USD and is up 23.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $11,881,109.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aPriori using one of the exchanges listed above.

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