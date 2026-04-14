OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO) Receives $6.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OKYO Pharma in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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OKYO Pharma Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ OKYO opened at $1.53 on Friday. OKYO Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that OKYO Pharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma’s lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

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