MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $12.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $392,127.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,649,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,743.76. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 59,202 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $592,612.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,395,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,153.20. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 464,989 shares of company stock worth $4,639,573. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The business had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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