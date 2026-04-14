Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

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Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

MNPR stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.64. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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