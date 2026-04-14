Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.72 and last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 165504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.06.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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