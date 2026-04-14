Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 6469831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 17.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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