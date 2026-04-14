OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 684050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

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OneSpaWorld Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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