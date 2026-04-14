Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 60,642 Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,642 shares during the quarter. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

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Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FRDM opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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