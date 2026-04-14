Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.06 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $15.06 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,981,471 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,981,471.163493. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.01504697 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $8,299,039.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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