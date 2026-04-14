Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of VOO opened at $630.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $619.16 and a 200 day moving average of $622.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $467.33 and a 52-week high of $641.81.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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