Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Software-stock strength has powered the S&P 500 higher for an eight-session run, helping VOO recover losses tied to the Iran conflict and lifting index-level flows. Software Stock Rally Powers S&P 500 Through Hormuz-Blockade Tumult
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary argues that volatility spikes (VIX >30 in late March) followed by rapid normalization tend to drive long-term index buying — a narrative that supports continued inflows into VOO. The $1,000 Vanguard Portfolio: Core Holdings for Any Market
- Positive Sentiment: Several retail/investor pieces reinforce the case for broad-market ETFs over stock-picking and recommend regular S&P 500 investing, which supports medium-term demand for VOO. Is Buying a Single Index ETF Smarter Than Picking Individual Stocks?
- Neutral Sentiment: Low-volatility and dividend-focused ETFs are currently outperforming the S&P 500, creating competition for investor dollars and potentially diverting short-term flows away from plain-cap-weighted ETFs like VOO. Keep Calm and Carry On: This ETF is Cruising Past the S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: Rising crude on renewed Iran tensions has pressured S&P futures and raises inflation/earnings concerns — a direct short-term headwind for VOO since higher oil tends to weigh on broader risk appetite. S&P 500: Futures Under Pressure As Crude Spike Hits Sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market weakness and reporting noted VOO down in early trading tied to geopolitical headlines, signaling short-term volatility risk. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 4-13-2026?
- Negative Sentiment: SEC filings show a few institutional managers trimmed VOO positions modestly (Cantor Fitzgerald, Bryant Woods), which could signal small rebalancing or profit-taking flows away from the ETF. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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