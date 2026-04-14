Space and Time (SXT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22.75 Million

Space and Time (SXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Space and Time has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Space and Time token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space and Time has a total market cap of $22.75 million and $19.50 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,550.21 or 0.98921785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Space and Time Token Profile

Space and Time was first traded on May 5th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtime. The official website for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.01656436 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $3,164,669.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space and Time should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space and Time using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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