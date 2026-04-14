pufETH One Day Volume Reaches $14.59 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. pufETH has a market capitalization of $70.16 million and approximately $14.59 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $2,557.28 or 0.03430261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pufETH has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,419.25 or 0.99956169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.73 or 0.99615348 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 27,437 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 27,437.10226171. The last known price of pufETH is 2,537.06466087 USD and is up 8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $28.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.