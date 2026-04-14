Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.6250.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Impinj from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “mixed” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -268.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 393,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,216,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,259,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,192,000 after buying an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the period.

About Impinj

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Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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