Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.09 and last traded at GBX 2.09. Approximately 166,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,691,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15.

Genflow Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.24.

About Genflow Biosciences

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Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

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