GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.8890, with a volume of 6270414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 56.61% and a return on equity of 3.66%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

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GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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