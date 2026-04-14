Fortuna Mining FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Scotiabank

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

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Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research raised Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE FSM opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Fortuna Mining has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Mining

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Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

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