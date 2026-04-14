Brokers Offer Predictions for ALLR Q1 Earnings

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Ascendiant Capital Markets has a “Buy” rating and a $9.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allarity Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($78.08) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Allarity Therapeutics’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

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Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allarity Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

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Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLR stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

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Allarity Therapeutics A/S (NASDAQ:ALLR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology and other severe diseases. The company leverages predictive biomarkers and proprietary companion diagnostic tools to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its therapeutic candidates. By integrating molecular profiling early in development, Allarity aims to improve clinical trial success rates and accelerate the path to regulatory approval.

The company’s lead pipeline includes novel small‐molecule inhibitors engineered to target key pathways in solid tumors, with two primary assets currently in mid‐stage clinical trials.

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