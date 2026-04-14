Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 2,930 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VIG stock opened at $223.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $178.25 and a twelve month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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