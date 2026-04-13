Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 922.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $103.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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