Financial Comparison: Clorox (NYSE:CLX) versus RH (NYSE:RH)

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) and RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Clorox has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RH has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clorox alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clorox and RH”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clorox $7.10 billion 1.74 $810.00 million $6.12 16.70 RH $3.44 billion 0.70 $124.79 million $6.31 20.16

Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than RH. Clorox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of RH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clorox and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clorox 11.17% 383.01% 14.57% RH 3.63% -567.82% 2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clorox and RH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clorox 4 12 1 0 1.82 RH 5 8 7 0 2.10

Clorox currently has a consensus target price of $115.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. RH has a consensus target price of $176.47, indicating a potential upside of 38.74%. Given RH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than Clorox.

Summary

RH beats Clorox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States. The Household segment provides cat litter products under the Fresh Step and Scoop Away brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and grilling products under the Kingsford brand in the United States. The Lifestyle segment offers dressings, dips, seasonings, and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand; and water-filtration products under the Brita brand in the United States. The International segment provides laundry additives; home care products; water-filtration systems; digestive health products; grilling products; cat litter products; food products; bags and wraps; natural personal care products; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products internationally primarily under the Clorox, Ayudin, Clorinda, Poett, Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, RenewLife, Ever Clean and Burt's Bees brands. It sells its products primarily through mass retailers; grocery outlets; warehouse clubs; dollar stores; home hardware centers; drug, pet, and military stores; third-party and owned e-commerce channels; and distributors, as well as a direct sales force The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.