BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MPA opened at $11.23 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

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BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

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BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

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