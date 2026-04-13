DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

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DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.

The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.

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