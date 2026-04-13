Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Declines By 74.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,329 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 114,407 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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