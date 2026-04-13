Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Declines By 74.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,329 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 114,407 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $22.86.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
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