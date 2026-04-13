Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.74. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $11.3120, with a volume of 4,709,791 shares changing hands.

Key Stories Impacting Leggett & Platt

Here are the key news stories impacting Leggett & Platt this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Somnigroup announced a ~$2.5B all‑stock deal to acquire Leggett & Platt, citing vertical integration and closer collaboration between components and mattress design; deal is expected to close by late 2026 — this takeover news is the primary driver of the stock rally. WSJ: Somnigroup to Acquire Supplier Leggett & Platt

Somnigroup announced a ~$2.5B all‑stock deal to acquire Leggett & Platt, citing vertical integration and closer collaboration between components and mattress design; deal is expected to close by late 2026 — this takeover news is the primary driver of the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: investors bought about 1,725 call contracts (roughly +157% vs. average), indicating bullish positioning around the takeover and potential upside or arbitrage around deal terms.

Unusually large options activity: investors bought about 1,725 call contracts (roughly +157% vs. average), indicating bullish positioning around the takeover and potential upside or arbitrage around deal terms. Neutral Sentiment: Deal consideration: Leggett shareholders will receive 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup common stock per LEG share; upon closing, former Leggett holders would own ~9% of the combined company — valuation depends on Somnigroup’s share price and integration prospects. Yahoo Finance: Somnigroup to Acquire Leggett & Platt

Deal consideration: Leggett shareholders will receive 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup common stock per LEG share; upon closing, former Leggett holders would own ~9% of the combined company — valuation depends on Somnigroup’s share price and integration prospects. Negative Sentiment: Two investor‑rights firms have opened investigations into whether Leggett & Platt shareholders are receiving a fair price in the transaction — potential litigation or deal challenges could delay closing, force renegotiation, or create legal/claims costs. GlobeNewswire: M&A Class Action Firm Investigation BusinessWire: Halper Sadeh Investigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 12.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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