Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $294.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy doubled down on Amazon’s ~$200 billion AI investment plan, pushing back on investor fears and framing the spending as long‑term market share and AWS growth strategy; that reassurance is helping lift sentiment despite acknowledgement of near‑term margin and cash‑flow pressure. AMZN Continues to Rebound as its CEO Doubles Down on $200B AI Bet
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI highlighted its alliance with Amazon in an internal memo; this follows Amazon’s announcement it may invest up to $50B in OpenAI and suggests stronger enterprise AI pipeline and customer access for AWS. OpenAI touts Amazon alliance in memo, says Microsoft has ‘limited our ability’
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets (Evercore ISI, Jefferies, Citizens JMP), citing AWS AI revenue growth and long runway — analyst support can amplify buying momentum. Amazon (AMZN): Top High-Flying AI Stock to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) praised Jassy’s annual letter and strategy, which can sway retail sentiment and short‑term flows. Jim Cramer on Amazon (AMZN): “Jassy put my mind at ease in incredible fashion”
- Positive Sentiment: Partner wins are showing up in the supply chain: chip supplier Marvell is hitting highs tied to Amazon’s AI chip ambitions — a signal that AWS demand for custom hardware is real. Marvell Stock Is Hitting Record Highs. Thank Amazon.
- Neutral Sentiment: Pearson/AWS research highlights a talent gap in AI‑ready graduates and points to education initiatives — positive long‑term for hiring AWS customers but not an immediate revenue driver. New Pearson and AWS Global Research
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is expanding car sales to more brands and cities, reflecting retail diversification that can add revenue but with unclear margin impact near term. Amazon’s Car Sales Bet Is Getting Bigger With New Brands and More Cities
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing market concerns about AI infrastructure overspending and near‑term margin/cash pressure have been reported; these macro worries can cap multiple expansion and increase volatility. AI Stock Sell-Off: Here’s How to Find the Long-Term Winners
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in India’s quick‑commerce market (Flipkart and Amazon vs. startups) highlights aggressive discounting and unit economics risks in an important growth market. Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon are squeezing India’s quick commerce startups
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.