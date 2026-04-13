Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $294.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $236.21 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $165.29 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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