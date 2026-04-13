Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Declines By 71.8%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,586 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 33,948 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BTF opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $97.10.

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Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 305,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

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