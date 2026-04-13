Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declines By 73.9%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 702 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 2,688 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 1.0%

PIFMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $27.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

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PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

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PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian-based integrated food company and one of the world’s largest producers of instant noodles. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates through several business segments including consumer branded products, flour milling, edible oils and fats, and agribusiness. Indofood is a member of the Salim Group and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a leading name in the regional food industry.

In its consumer branded products division, Indofood manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio that spans instant noodles, dairy products, snack foods, biscuits, confectionery, and flavored beverages.

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